Share:

It is a congratulatory initiative of esteemed Daily The Nation to bring out a special supplement on Kashmir dispute, its background and foreground, on the important occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day Feb 5, 2020. It is an annual feature of collective will of the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir to call attention of the world to the continued oppression and suppression of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces since October 27, 1947.

Dispute over Jammu and Kashmir is the central issue connected with the massive parallel struggles of All India Muslim League and All India Congress, demanding separate statehood for Muslims and Hindus of South Asia. These demands were based on their separate civlizations. A broad principle was settled that those regions of South Asian subcontinent where Muslims are in majority should constitute Pakistan and regions having Hindu majority as Hindustan. The division of the subcontinent was formalized via a 3-party consensus among British government, Muslim League and Congress generally called as June 3rd 1947 Partition Plan. Accordingly Pakistan and Hindustan appeared on the world map as two independent states. About 565 princely states existed at the time of partition, Jammu and Kashmir the largest among them with clear Muslim majority.

According to the June 3rd Partition Plan State of Jammu and Kashmir was the natural part of Pakistan. Maharaja Hari Singh, last ruler of J&K, had entered into a Standstill Agreement he had himself offered on August 12, 1947 both to Pakistan and India. Pakistan had accepted, India had rejected that agreement. According to that agreement J&K state had become part of Pakistan. On birth of Pakistan on August 14, 1947 Pakistan flags were hoisted on all public building in J&K, post offices and telegraph offices of the state were taken over by government of Pakistan, Srinagar central post office had started stamping envelopes with Pakistan stamps. But on October 27, 1947 India militarily invaded the state and occupied a part of it. Actually India made three aggressions, one against the sovereignty of Pakistan over J&K, second against the Standstill Agreement and 3rd against the June 3rd Partition Plan mandate. She set in motion arms race in South Asia by these naked aggressions.

Kashmiris had risen in revolt on August 23, 1947 from Neela Butt Heights. Joseph Korbel, member of UN Kashmir Mission, has mentioned in his Book “Danger in Kashmir” the initiation of Kashmir liberation struggle by my father Sardar Mohammad Abdul Qayyum Khan. Korbel was father of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. GHQ Rawalpindi has full reference book which acknowledges initiation of freedom struggle by my father.

Ideological linkage of Jammu and Kashmir state with Pakistan is a reality of the history. Culturally, historically, demographically, geographically, ideologically Jammu and Kashmir is inseparable part of Pakistan. Ideological oneness of both was reinforced by the historic visit to the state by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in 1944 as President of All India Muslim League. He had unambiguously declared that the only political party of J&K then, All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference as Muslim League platform in the state. Muslim Conference had won all Praja Sabha/State Assembly seats in 1946 elections. Maharaja had not interfered with those elections exercise. Muslim Conference was and is popular political platform of Kashmiris. From its platform on July 19, 1947, Kashmiris had declared through a unanimous resolution for accession of J&K to Pakistan.

India is usurper in J&K. She invaded Kashmir, herself took Kashmir as a dispute to the UN Security Council on first January 1948 and got back UNSC Kashmir resolution of Jan. five 1949 which sets a roadmap for solution of Kashmir dispute on the basis of fair and free international plebiscite. But since then she is evading implementation of UN mandate over Kashmir. Her persisting arrogance is the major road block in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute. The unabated continuity of Kashmiris freedom struggle itself is a proof that the people of the state have not reconciled to the presence of India in their state.

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day is the natural expression of the resoluteness of both the people of Pakistan and Kashmir to pursue the bold path of freeing Kashmir from Indian yoke and to accede whole J&K state to Pakistan. But again to disrupt the course of Kashmir struggle India on August 5, 2019, annexed those parts of the state to the Indian territory which are under occupation of her armed forces since 1947. India's August 5, 2019 aggression sparked off international indignation and denunciation. Kashmiris are grateful that both the UN SC and the European Union parliament captured the sensitivity of the Kashmir situation and held sessions to reject India's Kashmir annexation moves. International media are highlighting the spate of fresh oppression, killing and caging of Kashmiris and have fully exposed Indian aggression to the hilt.

On this occasion I would appeal to the international community to help save lives of 900,000 imprisoned Kashmiris and their leadership and help their release, intra-Kashmir communications should be restored, Kashmir-centric CBMs should start afresh, intra Kashmir trade, travel and tourism and restoration of abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A as well as immediate release of over 12,000 Kashmiri youth must be ensured. I may warn that her amended nationality law is in fact a demographic aggression against Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and to divest Muslims and other minorities within India of their nationality status. I pay my high tributes to the people of Pakistan and international community, UNSC and EU for lending their support voice to the Kashmiris.

Kashmiris stand by Pakistan and Pakistan stands by Kashmiris. This is inseparable oneness.