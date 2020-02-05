Share:

LOS ANGELES - Rihanna’s fans always ask her for her best beauty tips. The 31-year-old R&B superstar’s ‘Navy’ of supporters want to know how to look like their idol and Rihanna has now indulged her fans by creating a video tutorial on her Fenty Beauty YouTube channel to show her fans exactly how she uses the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara, which are part of her own product range. Explaining how important it is to have the correct brush, Rihanna said: ‘’I like my lashes to be full, I like them to be long, and also, I’m very, very big on them being black. ‘’There’s a flat angle and there’s this really sharp angle, where you can get really deep into detail and I’m gonna show you how we go from the flat to the fat.’’ The ‘Work’ hitmaker then demonstrated how she uses the magical brush to give her lashes the ultimate lift by holding the brush horizontally as she combed it through her top lashes. She continued: ‘’The flat side kinda gets into the