ISLAMABAD - Expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people for their freedom, the Senate and the National Assembly yesterday passed resolutions, reaffirming Pakistan’s consistent support to the Kashmiri people until the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In the national assembly, the resolution, presented by Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam, called upon the OIC to immediately convene its special summit on Kashmir issue.

The resolution reaffirmed that Jammu and Kashmir remains the subject of an internationally recognized dispute that has been and continues to be on the agenda. The lawmakers, in a resolution, condemned the horrifying violence against women especially the use of rape as a weapon of war by the Indian occupation forces.

It condemned the unilateral and illegal action of the Indian Government [of August 5 and October 31, 2019] and the subsequent illegal detentions, arrests, lockdown, communications blockade, media blackout in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, which have brought immense sufferings to the people of Kashmir. The lawmakers, in the resolution, honoured the courageous people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and paid tribute to all those men, women and children who have laid down their lives fighting for their right of self-determination over seven decades.

The resolution expressed concern at the continued presence of more than 900,000 military personnel and turning the entire valley into a virtual prison. It condemns the past and present Indian atrocities, including detention of over 13,000 Kashmiri youth at undisclosed locations, the use of pellet guns by the Indian military against innocent civilians, and torture and humiliation of the ordinary civilians. The MNAs expressed concern at the illegal detention and long incarceration of political leaders from different political parties, particularly the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders like Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah. It strongly condemned the horrifying violence against women especially the use of rape as a weapon of war by the Indian occupation forces. It deplored the impunity accorded to the Indian occupation forces by India’s draconian laws, and the continuing restrictions on freedom of movement.

It denounced Indian’s deliberate targeting of civilian populations with the intensified ceasefire violations, which has led to the death of Kashmiris across the line of control.

The lawmakers rejected the BJP government’s belligerence and warmongering inspired by the exclusionary Hindutva ideology in utter disregard of human rights laws and threatening to destroy peace and stability in the region.

It endorsed the call by the High Commissioner of the Human Rights Council to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

It appreciated the role played by world leaders, statesmen and stateswomen, parliamentarians, human rights organizations, international media, and many countries, particularly China, Malaysia, Turkey, in raising their voice against Indian atrocities in IOJ&K.

The MNAs in the resolution called upon the United Nations Security Council to enforce a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nation Security Council Resolutions.

It urged the government of India to implement numerous pending United Nation Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir that call for a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the UN to determine the will of the people for the final disposition (resolution) of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The lawmakers, in the resolution, asked India to allow international observers to visit Jammu Kashmir so they could witness the ground reality.

Earlier, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that incumbent government had effectively raised the issue of Kashmir. “With our efforts, the world has accepted Pakistan’s narrative on the Kashmir dispute,” said the minister, taking part in two-day debate on Kashmir issue.

The Senate through the unanimous resolution rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s “illegal attempt” to annex Occupied Kashmir.

The Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz moved the resolution in the house that was unanimously adopted by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

“The Senate of Pakistan resolutely rejects the Indian illegal attempt to annex Occupied Kashmir and urge the international community to uphold the United Nations Resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiri people’s inalienable right of self-determination,” reads the resolution.

The resolution says that the Senate of Pakistan reflecting the sentiments of the people of Pakistan, salute the heroism and valour of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on this day of solidarity with the Kashmiri people. “Their perseverance, steadfastness and determination to seek freedom from the Indian colonial yoke is marked in letters of gold in the annals of freedom struggle,” it adds.

The resolution demanded that PM Modi and “his RSS cohort who have unleashed a reign of terror on the unarmed and defenseless people, children, women and men” of IOK be tried for crimes against humanity.

“The people of Pakistan, Government and Parliament will always stand firm like as a rock with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just cause until the resolution of this conflict according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” it reads. It further said that “India’s belligerence is a grave threat to both the regional peace and global stability and international community must take note as well as action against this open repudiation of UN Resolutions.”