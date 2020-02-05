Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,884.24 points as compared to 40,409.38 points on the last working day, with positive change of 474.86 points (1.18%). A total of 146,091,910 shares were traded compared to the trade 203,139,320 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.123 billion as compared to Rs 9.143 billion during last trading day. Total 350 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 246 recorded gain and 92 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 16,354,500 shares and price per share of Rs 12.84, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 15,702,000 and price per share of Rs 25.31 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 8,318,000 and price per share of Rs 13.74.

Sapphire textile recorded the maximum increase of Rs 54.71 per share, closing at Rs 966.7 while Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs 42.35 per share, closing at Rs 748.31.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum decrease of Rs 100 per share, closing at Rs 2000 whereas prices of Shezan International decreased by Rs 24 per share closing at Rs427.