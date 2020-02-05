Share:

The Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) announced on Tuesday that it will observe the Kashmir Day as black day in order to condemn oppression being committed at hands of the Indian forces in the occupied region for the past several decades.

Th leaders of the Joint Action committee Nawaz Chadhar and Saleem Chishti took the decision in the body meeting.

Many representatives of the Power Looms Workers Association, Muslim Youth Organisation, Pakistan Railway Workers Union, Wapda Pegham Union and Rickshaw Drivers Association also announced to participate along with the PWF.

Railway Workers Union General Secretary Saleem Chisti stated that all the labour unions will march and form a big congregation to condemn Indian atrocities and transgressions in Kashmir.