SHEIKHUPURA - A police constable embraced martyred while another sustained critical gunshot wounds while two notorious outlaws were killed in a shootout here in village Herdeve on Friday. As per details, the police got information that proclaimed offender Shahbaz alias Sabu, carrying a bounty of Rs0.4 million on his head was holed up along with his accomplices in the village. Following the tip-off, the Saddr Circle ASP constituted a police team which raided village Herdev. As soon the outlaws caught sight of the police, they started indiscriminate firing on the police personnel.

Resultantly, two police constables received severe bullet injuries and later one of them namely Liaqat Ali succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, two of the accused later identified as Ijaz alias Jaji and Baber alias Babri were also killed in the retaliatory firing by the police. However their other accomplices succeeded in flee the scene by taking advantage of the darkness. Injured constable Tahir was rushed to nearby hospital. Later, funeral for the deceased constable was offered at Police Lines which was attended by a large number of police officers. Meanwhile, the DPO vowed that the crime would root out crime from the district at all costs.