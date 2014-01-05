SIALKOT -: The only X-ray machine has been lying out of order at Daska Civil Hospital for the last one month adding to the patients’ sufferings. Several outdoor patients said that the hospital staff asked them to get X-rays from private laboratories located around the hospital. The patients are were forced to get their x-ray reports on inflated rates from the private laboratories, they alleged. When contacted, the personnel concerned said that the machine was out of order due to a technical fault.

“We have brought situation into the notice of EDO (Health) Sialkot Capt (r) Ziaul Hassan for its early rectification but to no avail.