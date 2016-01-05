LAHORE

Planning & Development Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) organised a seminar on “Agriculture Price Policy: Equity, Efficiency and Food Security” at Planning and Development Complex, Lahore.

The seminar was chaired by Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman, Planning and Development Punjab, and the chief guest was Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad. The spokesperson for the seminar was Dr Asif Saeed Khan from National Tertiary Education Consortium (NTEC) Auckland, New Zealand and his topic of policy talk was “Agriculture Price Policy: Equity, Efficiency and Food Security”.

Chairman P&D Jahanzeb Khan, addressing the seminar, emphasized that agriculture was the backbone of economy of Punjab. Agriculture policies not only transformed lives of the farmers but also improved the nutrition of the women. Today we are facing problems of food insecurity, lack of efficiency and inequity in the market for agricultural products which can be solved only by sustainable agriculture policies. He thanked for the collaboration of Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Director, PERI, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, VC, UAF and Dr. Asif Saeed Khan.

During the seminar, Dr Asif Saeed Khan highlighted that there was a need for collaboration among all the stakeholders pertaining to agriculture sector so that the input output gap could be removed and better agriculture policies could also be formulated. Moreover, he said that there was a need for a holistic policy approach and the capacity building was of utmost importance. Removing information asymmetries was the core solution suggested by him to develop a agriculture price policy which would ensure equity, efficiency and food security in the province of Punjab.

Dr. Iqrar Khan Vice Chancellor, UAF elaborated that over the past sixty years the agriculture price policy has remained interventionist; all the stakeholders should strive to come on a same platform to remove market imperfections and to bring the system out of the capacity trap. Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Director, PERI mentioned that this seminar was a part of PERI Research and Training Seminar Series and he also highlighted that our institute has been crucial in providing a platform to policy makers for policy making and developing policy papers pertaining to agriculture and the overall economy of Punjab. At the end,

He concluded the seminar by thanking all the participants including academicians, researchers, planners, policy makers, progressive farmers, faculty members and students from the various organizations and educational institutions.