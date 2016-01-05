KARACHI - As the standoff between the central and Sindh government over the issue of Rangers powers in Karachi remains unresolved, the provincial government has decided to start Zakat collection on its own.

A letter is being sent to the federal government in this regard and a similar request would also be made to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Presently, the federal government gives 23.7 percent share of its total collection of Zakat funds to Sindh. The decision to collect Zakwas was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah here, said a statement issued yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Senior Finance Minister Murad Ali Shah, Adviser to CM on Zakat Dost Rahmoo, Sindh Zakat Council Chairman Justice (r) Zahid Qurban Alvi, Chief Secretary Siddique Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Alamuddin Bullo, Finance Secretary Sohail Rajput, Zakat Secretary Riaz Memon, Inter-provincial Coordination Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez and others.

Chief Secretary Siddique Memon said after the 18th Amendment, the Sindh government passed Zakat and Usher Bill 2011. Under the bill, the Sindh government has constituted Zakat Council and the same law allows the provincial government to collect and distribute Zakat, he added.

Inter-provincial Coordination Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez said legal and constitutional position of the Sindh government for collection and distribution of Zakat was very clear. A committee constituted by the Council of Common Interest (CCI) had decided to continue Zakat collection and distribution mechanism till 2015.

Qaim decided that the Sindh government would collect Zakat from 2016, therefore the federal government be informed for the purpose.

He directed the chief secretary to write a letter to the federal government, particularly the secretary CCI to inform him that the Sindh government has taken formal decision to collect Zakat from this year on its own.

The CM has also directed the chief secretary to write another letter to the State Bank for collection of Zakat on behalf of the provincial government. “I would suggest you to have a meeting with the deputy governor of State Bank and formulate and finalise a mechanism for collection of Zakat and transfer the same in the account of provincial government,” he directed.

Qaim has also directed the Zakat Council and secretary Zakat to explore other ways and means of collection of Zakat, apart from deduction from the banks. He also urged the CS to suggest formation of Zakat Council afresh in which representatives of Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other people of good repute be included.