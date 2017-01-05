NEW YORK - Last year’s Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The Clintons will be joined by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush at the inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, aides to the former president announced.

“They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power - a hallmark of American democracy - and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence,” the Bush family said in a statement.

For President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, Bill Clinton was in attendance along with former presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter (the departing President Bush was on stage as Obama will be this year).

For the second Obama inauguration in 2013, Clinton and Carter were the only two former presidents to attend. A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush said that he and his wife Barbara would not be attending this year’s inauguration.

“At ages 92 and 91 - and all that entails - President and Mrs. Bush are simply not able to attend the Inauguration this month. He was also unable to attend in 2013,” spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Trump’s inaugural committee said on Twitter last month it was planning a welcome rally, a parade, two inaugural balls and a ball saluting armed service members and first responders for the inaugural week.