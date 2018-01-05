KARACHI - A delegation of district council Swat on Thursday visited the KMC building and met with the City Council members.

City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Recreation Chairman Hanif Surti, Katchi Abadi Chairman Saad Bin Jaffer and Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam were also present on the occasion.

Members of the delegation, led by Fazal Maabood, while expressing their views, said they were very much perturbed to find out that the country’s largest city, which was also its economic hub, was presently in a very bad condition.

They demanded the federal and provincial governments pay attention to this city problems and strengthen its local government system. City Council Karachi Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi said people’s problems could not be solved without making local governments strong.

He said these organisations were considered nursery of democracy, and therefore members of other local governments in Pakistan were requested to raise their voice for Karachi.

The delegation head said local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was much effective and the district council Swat had 101 members belonging to different political parties.

He informed that the population of the district was about 2.2 million and a three-tier local government system was in place there, including village council, tehsil council and a district council. The delegation is presently on a study tour of Karachi and so far they have visited Islamabad and Lahore.

Members of the delegation said they had got a good impression of Karachi when they came here 10 years ago; however this time, they found this city engulfed with various problems.

City council Recreation Committee Chairman Hanif Surti said Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar had started cleanliness work all over the city to remove the backlog of previous 10 years.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam said KMC had administrative control over only 27 percent area of the city whereas the remaining control was exercised by other organisations like CAA, Pakistan Railway, Cantonment Boards and others. Afridi said that the Karachi mayor and his team were continuously working for solution to people’s problems despite limited resources.