KANDHKOT - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports, Youth Affairs and Industrial and Commerce Sardar Mohammad Bux Mahar said on Friday that Sindh people will get international-standard sports facilities.

Talking to media during his visit to Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Mahar said that on the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, he had visited various parts of the province to inspect sports facilities there.

He said youth played an important role in building a society. “Therefore, the Sindh government is utilizing all its resources for their uplift,” he added.

Mahar informed newsmen, new sports grounds will be built in all districts. Mahar told media Sindh Games will kick off in March. The minister said besides sports such as cricket and hockey, traditional games such as Kabbadi, Volleyball, Camel and Horse Race will also be promoted.

He expressed the desire to set up sports goods manufacturing units in Sindh on the pattern of Sialkot, which has earned the reputation of manufacturing export quality sports goods.