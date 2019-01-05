Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested 17 suspects including an activist of political party, here on Friday.

According to details, Pakistan Bazaar police on tip off conducted a raid at Muhajir Chowck neighborhood and arrested a suspect namely Kashif Siddiqui. Police said that the suspect affiliated with Muttahida Quami Movement, London chapter, adding that the suspect was involved in various cases of target killing.

Police claimed to have recovered a pistol and hand-grenade from possession of him. Surjani Town police arrested a suspect and recovered a pistol from possession of him. Police said that the suspect identified as Muhammad Ali, involved in cases of street crime.

Paposh Nagar police claimed to have arrested three suspects during two separate raids. Police said that the suspects were identified as Owais, Bilal and Malok. Police said that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime and other activities while weapons were also recovered from their possession. Mehmoodabad police claimed have arrested a drug peddler namely Adnan after an encounter from Chanesar Goth area.

Korangi Industrial Area police arrested a man namely Junaid and recovered hashish from his possession. Soldier Bazaar Police claimed to have arrested three suspects including Farhan, Shah Nawaz and Abdul Haq. Police said that narcotics and weapons were recovered from their possession. Bilal Colony police claimed to have arrested two street criminal including Daniyal and Asif. Police said that weapon and a motorbike recovered from their possession.

Rizvia police conducted three separate raids and arrested five suspects including Manzoor, Shahid ur Rehman, Sikander Ali, Abdul Rehman and Faisal. Police said that narcotics and weapons were recovered from their possession. Police and Rangers conducted a joint search operation in Faqira Goth area and apprehended four suspected men, later, two of them were released after questioning while two others were in custody for investigation.