Around 20 people, including three women, sustained serious injuries as their van plunged into a ditch on Saturday in Muzaffarabad.

According to the police sources the tourist's van was going to Neelum valley from Lahore when the van while taking a turn plunged into a ditch.

The sources told the road was slippery due to snowfall that caused the tragic incident, the injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad.