ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 2828 accused for possessing illegal weapons and narcotics during the year 2018, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that police held 1623 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 499.633 kilogram hashish, 81.137 kilogram heroin, 7.244 kilogram opium, 1.675 kilogram ice, 1.096 kilogram cocaine and 27371 wine bottles were recovered from them.

A total of 1083 cases of possessing illegal weapons were registered and 1110 persons were held besides recovery of 82 Kalashnikovs, 57 guns/carbines, 936 pistols and 8478 rounds from them.

Islamabad police launched special crackdown against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and nabbed 95 persons after registering 87 cases against them.

A total of 48.189 kilogram hashish, 7.218 kilogram heroin, 33 wine bottles, 2.202 kilogram opium, 1.375 kilogram ice, 1.065 kilogram cocaine and 10 tranquilizing pills were also recovered from them, he maintained.

Quoting to SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed, he said it is the prime responsibility of police is to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that utmost efforts would be made to curb crime 2019 as crime rate has declined significantly during the last year.

The Senior Superintendent of Police has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.