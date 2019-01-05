Share:

GUJRANWALA - City Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood said that the police made solid steps to maintain law and order in Gujranwala City. He said that the police arrested 414 suspects in result of a crackdown on criminal elements during the last year. He said that the accused had been involved in dacoity, robbery, theft, ransom, murder, kidnapping and other incidents. He said from 1st January to 20th December 2018, the police busted 64 criminal gangs and recovered 20.2 million cash and stolen goods worth of Rs70 million including 186 motorcycles, 36 cars, 39 buffaloes, 10kg of charas, 2kg of opium and 45 bottles of imported liquor.

He also claimed that the police arrested 27 proclaimed offenders including six by Interpol. He added that the district police traced out and arrested five accused involved in ransom cases. During the said period, only two accused were killed in encounters with police while the police recovered 30 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, nine guns, and a 9mm rifle from the criminals.

MURDERERS OF TEENAGER NABBED

Police traced out two accused involved in the abduction and murder of a 14 years old boy. CIA DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar told the media that accused Qasim and Faisal kidnapped 14 years old Hanzla from Baghbanpura and took him in Nowshera Virkan where they hanged the boy and threw the dead body in bushes. Later, the accused demanded ransom of Rs10 million from the heirs through phone calls. The CIA police traced out the accused identified as Qasim and Faisal and also recovered the dead body of the deceased.

Admin reiterates vow to eradicate polio

Deputy Commissioner Rai Manzoor Hussain has reiterated his resolve to eradicate polio from the district by intensifying vaccination campaigns and launching awareness drives. Addressing an anti-polio meeting here, he said polio was a curable disease. "We should try our best to make the district healthy and wealthy and this goal could be achieved when everyone within the government and in civil society would support the administration," he said. He stressed the need to create awareness amongst public for vaccination of the children under five years of age.

The DHO while giving the briefing told that first anti polio campaign of the year will be begin from 21st to 25th January, in which 976,000 children under five years age would be vaccinated with anti polio vaccine and health department have set up 4161 teams to meet the purpose. Police representative assured the meeting to provide fool proof security to anti polio teams during the campaign.