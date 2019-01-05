Share:

Karachi - As many as 80 Hindu couples will enter the wedlock in a colourful cultural combined marriage ceremony to be held on Sunday, said a press statement.

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani announced that they are organising 11th annual mass marriage ceremony at Railway Ground Karachi on Sunday. He added that 80 couples of Hindu community would tie the knot in a ceremony in which many prominent dignitaries, belonging to different walks of life, are also invited to bless the couples.

Kumar who is also a Member of National Assembly of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that strong social bonds are developed among the participants on this occasion as they celebrate their big day in a joint gathering. “Such combined marriages ceremonies would also play pivotal role for projecting the positive image of Pakistan on international level,” he added while urging media to ensure due coverage.

Kumar said, “We want to show international community that Non-Muslim minorities are enjoying full freedom to organize and participate socio-religious ceremonies in Pakistan.”

In the ceremony, the newly-wed couples would also be provided financial support by the PHC so that they can start their matrimonial life with honour and dignity.