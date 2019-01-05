Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, is paying an official visit to Pakistan on 6th
He last visited Pakistan in
This is the third interaction between the leadership of Pakistan and UAE in less than three months, which is a testimony to the special nature of our brotherly relations with this important GCC country. UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. It is home to more than 1.6 million expatriate community which contributes around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.
Pakistan and UAE are already working closely to transform the existing special relations into a “Long-Term Strategic Economic Partnership”, as agreed between the two leaders during the Prime Minister’s visit to UAE on 18th
The most valuable support extended under UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme has been in the field of polio and education, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.