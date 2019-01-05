Share:

Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, is paying an official visit to Pakistan on 6th January, 2019, at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He last visited Pakistan in January, 2007. His Highness Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will have a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, followed by delegation level talks.

This is the third interaction between the leadership of Pakistan and UAE in less than three months, which is a testimony to the special nature of our brotherly relations with this important GCC country. UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. It is home to more than 1.6 million expatriate community which contributes around $4.5 billion annually to the GDP.

Pakistan and UAE are already working closely to transform the existing special relations into a “Long-Term Strategic Economic Partnership”, as agreed between the two leaders during the Prime Minister’s visit to UAE on 18th November, 2018. UAE has already announced a generous $3 billion support to help Pakistan overcome its balance of payment crisis while the provision to provide deferred payment for oil facility is under discussion. UAE is our major development partner, with tremendous contribution in education, health, energy and infrastructure development.

The most valuable support extended under UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme has been in the field of polio and education, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Muhamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.