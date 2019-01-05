Share:

LAHORE (PR) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s has begun strict action against use of compressors. Every year during winters, the use of compressors by some consumers not only deprives other consumers of gas but also affects the overall supply of natural gas. In the first phase of the campaign, SNGPL had warned consumers against the use of gas compressors through print advertisements while in the next phase, Sui Northern Gas has begun action in different cities of Punjab including Lahore where more than 300 gas connections were cut off for using compressors. According to SNGPL spokesperson, the action has been taken on increasing complaints by the consumers. The spokesperson added that the campaign against the use of compressor cannot succeed without cooperation of the consumers. Gas consumers have been requested to immediately call SNGPL helpline 1199 to report use of gas compressors.