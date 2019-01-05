Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration would soon establish its official website for online registration of skilled youth, with a view to help them get suitable jobs in 64 different advanced trades. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider stated while addressing the participants of certificates distribution ceremony held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot under the auspices of Punjab Information Technology (IT) Board.

The DC said that there are a total of 211,000 skilled jobless youths in Sialkot district who are waiting for suitable job opportunity. He said that the advanced skilled youth would be able to get themselves registered on Sialkot district administration's official website and after their free-of-cost registration, the skilled youth would be offered suitable jobs.

He lauded that the Punjab Information Technology Board has been playing pivotal role in providing necessary training in advanced IT skills to the unemployed youth under the supervision of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. He said that "E-Rozgar Programme" would be helpful in bringing IT revolution in Punjab.

Earlier, the Sialkot DC distributed certificates among students who have successfully completed training in advanced IT skills under the Punjab government's "E-Rozgar Programme." Vice Chancellor GCWU Sialkot Dr Hafiz Khalilur Rehman, Mirza Ahsan, Punjab IT Board Sialkot Centre Manager Ibrahim Ikram, senior journalists and others also attended the ceremony.

ACE retrieves 110 kanal

of health dept's land

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday retrieved as many as 110 kanal of state land illegally occupied by politically-influential persons in different parts of Sialkot district.

According to senior ACE officials, special teams of teh establishment demolished all structures established by land mafia after illegally occupying the state land. ACE teams retrieved 110 kanal of land in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. Officials added that the retrieved state land, worth millions of rupees, is owned by the Sialkot District Health Department. The ACE has started legal action against the illegal occupants belonging to the influential land mafia.

DBA HONOURS OUTGOING DSJ

The Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) hosted a farewell in honour of the outgoing District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan here. Sialkot DBA Muhammad Irfanul Haq presided over the event. Newly-posted DSJ Tariq Mehmood, ADSJs, civil judges, magistrates and senior journalists also attended the farewell.