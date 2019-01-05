Share:

PESHAWAR - Dozens of workers of the Awami National Party staged a protest against declaring all six Frontier Regions as a single provincial constituency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by the Election Commission of Pakistan, a few days ago. Led by ANP local leaders Dr Imran Afridi and Gul Nawaz Khan, the workers hailing from Kohi Hassan Khel gathered in front of the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the decision and termed it illogical.

Holding placards inscribed with different slogans, the protesting workers of the ANP alleged that it was injustice with the residents of all the former six FRs, which had been given a single KP Assembly constituency. The six FRs, they informed, have already been made one NA constituency.

They said that in the 2017 census, FRs showed very little population, and that was because people from these areas were IDPs. They demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan to revise its decision either make Kohi Hassan Khel as part of Peshawar’s provincial assembly constituencies or make two constituencies for the six FRs.