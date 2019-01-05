Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Thursday issued arrest warrants of Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief retired Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, in the Rs15 billion DHA-City (Lahore) scam. During the hearing, NAB told the court that the suspect (Kayani) has already been declared an absconder. The Bureau had issued his arrest warrants in the case and also asked the Ministry of Interior in 2017 to take up the matter with Interpol for the issuance of his red warrants. However, the red warrants were yet to be issued.