Share:

ATTOCK - Executive Director State Bank, Syed Samar Hasnain has urged the banks to create awareness among general public about special scheme for agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He also said that despite of the fact that number of schemes and facilities are available for agriculture credit and SME finance, farmers and business community are not taking advantage of these facilities because of lack of awareness. “All banks have been made responsible to ensure that awareness about these schemes must be created in all parts of Pakistan", he added. Addressing a seminar in Attock on Friday for raising awareness about agriculture and SMEs, he said the SBP has already given target to the banks for agri-credit and SME Finance. Speaking on the occasion, former banker Arif Naqvi, while appreciating State Bank’s efforts, emphasized that banks should set up dedicated desks for agriculture and SMEs.

Ahsen Khan, a progressive farmer also gave suggestions for promotion of agriculture sector in Pakistan. The seminar was also attended by Muhammad Shahid, President Attock Chamber of Commerce, Arshad Jamil, former President Attock Chamber of Commerce, Waseem Akhtar, Regional Head National Bank, Muthair Kazmi from Bank of Punjab, senior officials from various banks and representatives of business community along with number of farmers. Event was also attended by SBP's officials from Rawalpindi and Karachi.