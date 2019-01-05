Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Friday suspended licences of 12 pilots because over their failure to abide the law. They have been ordered to return their original Airline Transport Pilot Licence to the CAA.

During the verification of Personnel Licensing Examination record, there were certain anomalies regarding the ATPL qualification of these pilots. Seven pilots belong to PIA, one each for Air Blue, Serene Air and Shaheen Air International. They included Ali Hassan Yazdani, Muhammad Uzair, Saqlain Akhtar, Syed Saleem Ali, Talha Ahmed Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Yahya Mussawar, M Jawad Mirza, Nameed Masood Khan, Najeebur Rehman Baloch, S Mustafa Rizvi and S Sibtain Rizvi respectively, a private news channel reported.

A show cause notice has been issued to them and they have been directed to respond in a week.

Failure to respond within stipulated time shall be presumed as you have no evidence to defend yourself and an ex-parte disciplinary action would be initiated for cancellation/withdrawal of your licence, reads the notice.