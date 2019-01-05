Share:

LAHORE - Lawyers from India have urged the university teachers and legal fraternity to play their role for making public opinion in both societies to improve bilateral relations between Pakistan and India. They were addressing a meeting with PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad during their visit to Punjab University here on Friday. The 32-member delegation was led by Punjab Haryana Bar Council Chairman Purtab Singh and All India Bar Association Secretary Herpet Singh. Addressing the meeting, Herpet Singh said that the people of both the countries wanted peace in the region but false propaganda was being fanned through media.