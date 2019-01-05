Share:

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza argued that the Lima Group encouraged a government overthrow in the South American country after the alliance refused to recognize the new term of Venezuelan President Nicolas Madur

The group made its statement in a joint declaration on Friday. The paper was published by Peru’s government after the group’s meeting, which was attended by US State Secretary Mike Pompeo via video link-up, which prompted Arreaza to slam the 14-member group for taking orders from US President Donald Trump.

"A group of countries from the Americas agreed to encourage a government overthrow in Venezuela during an unprecedented event in the region’s history and are seeking not to recognize the democratically elected government and legally established institutions," Arreaza told the local state-run VTV broadcaster.

Maduro was re-elected during a vote held last May. His inauguration for another four-year term is scheduled for January 10.

The Lima Group was formed in 2017 with an aim to settle the Venezuelan crisis and counter human rights violations in the country.