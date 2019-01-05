Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday decided to drop all pending inquiries against PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi citing lack of evidence.

NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua confirmed the development saying that NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal had allowed withdrawal of the investigations against the Chaudhrys following recommendation of NAB’s Lahore chapter.

After seeking NAB chairman’s assent, NAB authorities had then filed an application before the accountability court to formally shelve the inquiries.

The NAB Lahore had initiated the probe against Chaudhry cousins in 2000 over alleged purchase of 28 plots in LDA City through their front men by using their influence on LDA officials.

The NAB investigation, however, revealed that the plots were bought by their servants, Mirza Aslam Baig and Muhammad Nawaz who used the address of Chaudhrys’ house.

Waqarul Haq was the last NAB investigation officer who concluded that no concrete evidence was found against the accused. He recommended that the reference should be closed.