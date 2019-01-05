Share:

LONDON - After suffering with negative feedback following her recent musical return and dealing with a split from Liam Payne, the father of her baby Bear, Cheryl looks like she's determined to start 2019 in a different way: dismissing the haters.

The singer and former X Factor judge is about to appear on a new panel as a dance captain for the BBC's Greatest Dancer and has urged her 'haters' to focus on enjoying the show and its performers rather than constantly being critical.

Speaking before appearing in the new talent show due to start this Saturday (5 Jan) the mum-of-one asked viewers not to concentrate on picking apart performances. She said: "It makes me sad that we really put a lot of focus on criticism - just enjoy.

"It’s entertainment, we’re not trying to revolutionise the world. People are just trying to entertain you." The singer is on the judging panel alongside Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse and Glee star and Broadway performer Matthew Morrison.

She revealed her main dancing experience, aside from the choreographed moves she learned as a member of Girls Aloud, was going to summer school at the Royal Ballet when she was nine.

However, Cheryl added she would not have the right to tell a ballerina what to do as her time at the school was so long ago.

Cheryl and Oti has faced accusations of disagreements and dislikes as they sit alongside each other on the show but both camps have come out to strongly deny the rumours.

A spokesman for the Love Made Me Do It hitmaker said: "Cheryl absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her.