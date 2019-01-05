Share:

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has chaired a meeting along with Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr Omer Jehangir and CPO Abass Ahsan to review issues of Rawalpindi District. He said that current government is vigilant to provide relief to general public and all needful steps are being opted in this regard. He said that PP-17 is his own constituency so at his preference list. While responding to the complaints raised Minister directed Municipal Corporation to solve the issue of lights at Shakrial. He also directed to provide the feasibility report for upgradation of Girls School at Shakrial. While condemning the complaints of taking bribe from sanitary workers, he directed MD RWMC to conduct inquiry against such supervisors also provide required staff in UC 71,73,75 and 21. –Staff Reporter