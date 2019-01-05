Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Malik Shahid Saleem on Friday urged government to devise a comprehensive strategic approach to boost exports.

The business community is looking for government’s concrete steps to end current uncertainty and decisive actions towards key macro indicators. We want more information and input on the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23 with an aim to double the country’s exports to $46 billion in next five years, he added.

In a statement, president RCCI said that a fall of exports has been observed despite numerous incentives announced for exporters community; uninterrupted RLNG to 5 zero-rated industries, cut in input costs, low oil prices and preferential trade agreements (PTAs) with certain countries.

This is an alarming situation for the economy and the government should evolve a comprehensive strategy in consultation with the private sector to increase exports, he added.

Malik Shahid Saleem said that when we compare Pakistan with its neighboring countries, many countries are ahead of Pakistan. Pakistan had surplus wheat, rice and sugar but due to lack of planning and policy our exports are facing a stagnant behavior.

President RCCI said that government should devise an aggressive export policy that gives more relaxation and friendly environment to our exporters to enhance exports. Non-conventional sectors like pharmaceuticals, information technology and gems and jewelry must be incentivized at the earliest, he pointed out.

Trade shows, single country exhibitions, frequent exchange of delegations, seminars, conferences, public-private partnership, trade dialogue, access to market, easy transportation, low taxation and duties should be a key part of such policy, he urged.