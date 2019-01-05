Share:

Rawalpindi - The lifter staff of City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 1,10,587 fine tickets worth Rs 221 million to owners of vehicles and motorcycles on violation of parking during the year 2018.

Talking to media men on Friday Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, a total of 40,525 vehicles and 70062 motorcycles were fined by the lifter staff for violations of parking, wrong parking and double parking. He said traffic police also collected Rs 2, 21, 17,400 as fine from the violators, he said.

He said special squads were formed by him with tasking them to stop road users from violation of traffic rules. He said the Education Wing of CTP also organized seminars, briefings and launched campaigns in educational initiations and on roads to create awareness among the citizens about traffic laws.

He said the special squads had been taking stern action against parking violations on Murree Road, Airport Road, Adiala Sector, Mall Road, Cantt Saddar, Bank Road, Peshawar Road, Misrial Road, Judicial Complex, Jhelum Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Circular Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other parts of the city. He said concrete steps were being taken to control the flow of traffic and to facilitate the road users. CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the traffic wardens would not allow the road users to violate parking laws in the city.

He also advised the citizens to obey traffic rules and instructions issued by the CTP.

Meanwhile, the CTP has kicked off an awareness campaign among the transporters and road users to avoid traffic mishaps during fog, said CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf.

He asked the road users to reduce speed while travelling on roads during fog.

The campaign was launched on special instructions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police Punjab Dr Muhammad Akhter Abbas, he said.