Share:

LAHORE - Adsells, Descon, UBL Funds and Nestle notched up victories in the Jotun Presents Pepsi T20 Cricket Gala 2019 matches played here at various venues. In the first match of the day, Adsells overcame 3D Modeling by 61 runs. Mohsin Dar smashed unbeaten 100 and was named man of the match. In the second match of the day, Descon thumped Berger Paints by 7 wickets. Abdul Iqbal thwarted 64, thus was declared player of the match. UBL Funds beat International Petrochemicals by 2 wickets. In another match of the day, Nestle overwhelmed Ibex Digital by 6 wickets. Ghulam Murtaza bowled brilliantly and grabbed 4/21 to earn man of the match award. In the last match of the day, Abacus outlasted Zameen.com by 27 runs. Sharoon John struck 70 and became player of the match. Earlier, Adsells, Meezan Bank, 3D Modeling, Abacus, International Petrochemicals and Zameen.com won the the opening matches of the event. In the first match, Adsells outlasted Finca Bank by 69 runs. Abdul Saboor Khawaja bowled brilliantly and grabbed 5/21 to earn man of the match award. Meezan Bank defeated Descon by 3 wickets with emerging as player of the match. 3D Modeling overpowered Berger Paints by 89 runs with Jawad Muhammad was man of the match. Abacus outlasted UBL Funds by 52 runs as Sohail Sikandar was man of the match. International Petrochemicals toppled Nestle by 4 wickets. Mubeeb Umar was player of the match. Zameen.com beat Ibex Digital by 2 wickets with Ahmad Ali hammering 94 and winning player of the match award.