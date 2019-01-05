Share:

ISLAMABAD - Election Commission of Pakistan in its meeting in Islamabad on Friday discussed matters pertaining to the electoral lists of erstwhile FATA.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoub.

The commission also urged the voters to get their votes registered as per their permanent or temporary addresses mentioned on the CNICs.

The Election Commission is all set to hold local government elections in 8 merged districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in May.

On Thursday, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoub Fateh in an important meeting also reviewed the electoral activities to be held during the current year.

It was reiterated that all electoral processes would be completed timely and amicably in accordance with the law.

In a related development, Election Commission fixed February 28 as last date for filing of any objection regarding erstwhile Fata constituencies of KP Assembly.

The ECP will hear the appeals from 3rd of next month to March first on these objections.