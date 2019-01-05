Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former first class cricketer Touqeer Shah, who represented Rawalpindi Region, passed away on Friday after prolong illness. Touqeer, who had spent his entire life in cricket, was hospitalised two months back and was recovering well and was shifted to his residence a week back in Rawalpindi near Darbar Eidgah Sharif. His funeral was held at his native village in Chak Beli Khan in the evening. Besides playing first class, Touqeer had served in different capacities and was working with KRL, then with Muhammad Wasim International Academy as head coach and was also with PTV cricket team for last two years and also produced a lot of youngsters at MWICA. He was very hurt when all of a sudden, Degree College administration closed down MWICA without any reason.