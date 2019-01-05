Share:

Former PPP minister Malik Hakmeen Khan passed away on Friday at 80. The body of the deceased was taken to his native town Attock for burial. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, Co Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and Munawar Anjum and others ave expressed grief over the demise. Zardari paid tribute to the deceased, saying Khan was true loyal to the party who bravely faced martial law of Ziaul Haq. Meanwhile, Co Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari mourning the death of Hakeem Khan has cancelled all cake cutting ceremonies on Saturday (today) earlier scheduled in connection with the celebration of 91st birthday of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He had directed the Party cadre at all level to observe birth anniversary of founder PPP with simplicity.–Staff Reporter