Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that provincial government respects the artists for their services and will continue their financial aid.

He was speaking after handing over financial aid cheques of Rs5 lac to nephew of a renowned singer Tasawar Khanum and Rs3 lac to widow of comedian Babbu Baral at the CM office on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the artists, facing financial problems, will not be ditched.

Usman Buzdar said that Babbu Baral’s son, who is a special person, will be looked after by the government and a job will be arranged for his daughter.