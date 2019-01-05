Share:

California - Power couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly not spent any time together since November sparking rumours of another split after the pair parted for the first time in March last year.

The 23-year-old model and 25-year-old singer announced their separation two years after they first became a couple but the twosome were back together by June with both posting several social media pictures of the other or them as a duo.

However, since the end of last year, the couple have not appeared on each other's Instagram accounts and it seems former One Direction member, Zayn has unfollowed Victoria's Secret star, Gigi.

An insider at E! News said the two think that 'time apart is best for the sake of their relationship right now'. The source said: "Both been really focused on themselves and their separate careers.

"Zayn has been in the studio recording new music and pushing out his new album, while Gigi has been focusing a lot of time on herself." Gigi spent the festive season sharing throwback pictures of herself, sister Bella and mother Yolanda with Santa, but no pictures of Zayn. December 12 saw the singer release a new track titled There You Are, an intense love song about relying on people.

Some of the lyrics include: 'Friends that I rely on / Don't come through / They run like the rive / But not you. 'Only you know me the way you know me / Only you forgive me when I'm sorry / Even when I messed it up / There you are'.

Fans are convinced the song is about Gigi and their on-and-off relationship. The duo were first linked in November 2015, shortly after his split from fiancée Little Mixer, Perrie Edwards and her split from singer Joe Jonas.