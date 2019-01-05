Share:

TEHRAN:- Iran will deploy its army’s naval fleet at the Atlantic Ocean early this year on a five-month voyage, Iranian Deputy Chief of Navy Force of the Iranian Army announced on Friday. Admiral Touraj Hasnai Moqaddam in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said the voyage would be conducted in accordance with the order of the hierarchy of command. ‘The Atlantic Ocean is a long route, and it is likely that this Iranian mission would take five months to complete,’ he added.