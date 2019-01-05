Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two weeks long Islamic Training program for teachers of college and university level concluded at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) with an aim to build the capacity of female teachers with respect to true teachings of Islam.

The training programme was organized by Dawah Center for Women (DCW), IIUI for female teachers from colleges and universities in which as many as 34 female teachers from different cities of four provinces had participated, a press release Friday said.

Chairing the concluding ceremony Rector IIUI Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai said that role of women is pivotal in nation building, while female teachers have more responsibility in spreading true teachings of Islam in Islamic societies. He highlighted the role of women in society and called upon the Muslim societies to provide best opportunities to women.

He said, “Holy Book Qur’an is a complete code of life and the follower of teaching of Islam can never be unsuccessful. Whereas, to explore the teachings of Qur’an and to strengthen our faith, the teaching and learning should be the motto of each Muslim, the way we can be successful not only in the world but also in the eternal world,”.

During the two weeks long training, course participants remained involved in different academic activities and also visited different places of twin cities. While, comprehensive sessions on significant topics based on Islamic teachings in Qur’an and Sunnah, the role of women in an Islamic society, teachings of Qur’an and Islamic ideologies, Islamic practices for women in domestic and practical life, were also covered during the training program.

Prof. Dr. Yousif Farooqi, Dr. Sohail Hassan, Dr. Imtiaz Zafar, Dr. Zaheer Ud Din Behram, Dr. Tahir Mahmood, Dr. Muhammad Khan Fayaz, Dr. Tahir Siddique, Dr. Atiq Uz Zafar, Dr. Hafiz Habib ur Rehman, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Anwar, Dr. Iffat, Tahira Batool, Sara Ehsan, Shagufta Omer, and Faryal Ambreen, delivered lectures during the two weeks long course.

The concluding ceremony was also attended by Dr. Sohail Hassan, Director General, Dawah Academy, Dr. Shahid Rafi, Director (Training) Dawah Academy, Shagufta Omer, In Charge DCW, IIUI, and other staff members of Dawah Center for Women, DCW, IIUI. In the end course participants were awarded course completion certificates.