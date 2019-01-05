Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamia Farooqia Gulistan Colony, Rawalpindi won the first Madrassa League tapeball cricket tournament after thrashing Madrassa Maaz Bin Jabbal, Islamabad by 7 wickets in the final played here at Muslim High School ground on Friday.

A total of 11 teams participated in the two-day mega event, District Sports Office in collaboration with Education department organised the event, huge number of spectators witnessed the matches and enjoyed unique kind of cricket.

Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi Tariq Salam Marwat graced the occasion as chief guest, while Sports Officer Waqar Malik, DSO Abdul Waheed Babar along with the administrators of religious seminaries distributed the prizes among the teams, Maaz Bin Jabbal after winning the toss opted to bat first and could score 38 runs in allotted 8 overs, Jamia Farooqia Gulistan Colony achieved the target in the 4th over losing 3 wickets.

Religious seminaries administrators thanked District Sports and Education Department for such wonderful event and assure their all out support in conducting such events in future too. All the 12 teams’ players were also given kit bags.