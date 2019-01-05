Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated four hundred and eighty million rupees for promotion of sports activities in newly merged tribal districts of the province.

According to Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the amount will be spent on construction of playgrounds in twenty-five tehsils of tribal area.

Similarly, nineteen existing playgrounds will also be upgraded at a cost of twenty million rupees.

A sports festival will also be organized in tribal districts within a month at a cost of forty million rupees. Players from all the tribal districts of the province will participate in the sports festival.