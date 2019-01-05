Share:

KASUR - The office-bearers of Kasur Press Club elected unopposed Haji Sharif as president for second consecutive term while Aslam Khan Mayo, and Ajmal Shad were elected general secretary and chairman respectively. The annual elections of the KPC 2019 were held here the other day.

In this connection, a meeting of the governing body of the KPC was held under the chair of Ajmal Shad.

During the meeting, Ajmal Shad, Mehr Javed, Takrim Ali, Tariq Mehmood Jutt, Mehar Abdul Rehman, Saleem Anjum Baloch and Malik Arif Ali unanimously elected Haji Sharif as KPC President, Imran Faizi as Senior Vice President, Zakir Hussain Khan as Vice President, Aslam Khan as General Secretary, Tausif Ahmad Shad as Joint Secretary, Hafiz Abid Waris finance secretary, Mian Imran Shahzad Insari as Information Secretary, Shahzad Kamboh as events management secretary while Zulifqar Ashraf was elected as Office Secretary.

The participants also elected unopposed Anjum Shad as chairman Kasur Press Club and Muhammad Nawaz Karimi as president Electronic Media Reporters Association, Shafiq Shalak as Senior Vice President, Abdul Gufar as Vice President, Waseem Akram Bhatti as Vice President, Umair Ali Ansari as General Secretary, Shehroz Zaib as Joint Secretary, Gulam Murtaza Mugal as Finance Secretary, Mehr Ashraf as Information Secretary, Naseer Ahmad as Office Secretary and Mehr Ghulam Sayed was elected as secretary events management.

Office-bearers of Union of Journalists were also elected. They are: M Shafiq President, Mehar Ashfaq Senior Vice President, Noor Ahmad Khan Vice President, Mehar Muhammad Rizwan Vice President, Malik Iftkhar Ahmad General Secretary, Mehr Bilalul Hassan Joint Secretary, Ch Zeshan Ashraf Finance Secretary, Mehr Shan Ilahhi Information Secretary, Abdul Hafiz Khokhar as event management Secretary, Farooq Ahmad Khan Mayo Office Secretary while Ch Ahmad was elected as chairman of Union of Journalists.

The KPC members including Mehr Ashiq, Malik Abu Bakar, Khurram Latif, Ghulam Murtaza Mughal, Haji Muhammad Riaz, lawyers, traders, and political personalities have greeted the newly-elected member of the KPC.

Private schools opened despite govt’s orders

Despite extension of winter holidays in all the government and private educational institutions, most of the private educational institutions in the district have opened their institutions on January 1, flouting the government’s orders.

Parents and students have protested against the irresponsible attitude of the management of the private institutions and demanded action against them.