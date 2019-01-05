Share:

Lahore General Hospital has set up fund for bearing educational expenses of three children of deceased nurse Zohra Akhtar. Zohar Akhtar lost her life in a road accident when she was going to LGH for performing duty a couple of days back. Addressing condolence reference for the deceased nurse at LGH on Friday, Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that the institution would not leave the family of the deceased at the mercy of circumstances. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin, Principal Nursing College Razia Bano and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqia Bano also addressed the meeting. Prof Mohammad Tayyab said the staff would contribute on monthly basis and the collected amount would be given to the family of the deceased for educational expenses o9f all three children and for making both ends meet. He said that elder daughter of Zohra Akhtar would be offered job at LGH on attaining 18 years of age. He said that a three member committee has already been constituted for guiding the family for early payment of outstanding dues and pension. –Staff reporter