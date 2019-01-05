Share:

LAHORE – Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Shahrez Abdullah Khan congratulated Lahore Region team and announced cash prize and grand reception to honour. The LRCA president lauded the entire team, coaching, supporting staff and selection committee for winning the National U-13 Cricket Championship. Earlier, Lahore Region were crowned the national U-13 champions after winning Inter-region U-13 Cricket Tournament final played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to field first. Lahore scored 141 for lost of 3 wickets in allotted 25 overs. Skipper Obaid Shahid scored 54, Faham-ul-Haq 26 and Musa Khan unbeaten 17. M Ibraheem, Azan Mehdi and Hamza Kashif got one wicket each. In reply, Faisalabad were bowled out for 101 in 22.3 overs. Irshaad Ahmed remained top scorer with 29 runs. Faham-ul-haq clinched 3 wickets and M Usman bagged 2 wickets. Lahore captain Obaid Shahid was declared man of the final as well as the best batsman of the tournament. Zohaib Khan from Lahore declared the best bowler and Shahbaz Javed of Lahore the best wicketkeeper of the tournament.