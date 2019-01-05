Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Stock Exchange closed positive Friday as the index made an intra-day high of +273 and a low of -67 points, to finally close up 5 points at 37,547 points.

Market remained range bound throughout the session. Volumes stood lowest in six months at 64m shares versus 68m shares traded in the previous trading session. TRG (-1.2 percent) from the tech sector led the volumes with more than 5m shares exchanging hands. ommercial banks sector closed higher than its previous day close where HBL (+1.5 percent), BAHL (+0.7 percent) and BAFL (+1.5 percent) were the major mover of the mentioned sector. Little participation was witnessed in the cement sector, where PIOC (+0.7 percent) and MLCF (+0.4 percent) closed in the green zone.