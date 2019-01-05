Share:

Minhaj University Lahore is hosting the 2nd Islamic Economics and Finance Conference at a local hotel. The two-day conference will start from Saturday with them “Adaptability and Dependability: Oriental & Empirical Innovations in Islamic Finance.” In this conference, notable international and local speakers will be participating and they include Prof Dr. Rodney Wilson (UK), Prof. Dr Kabir-ul-Hassan (USA), Dr. Tauseef Azid (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Mohamad Ariff (Malaysia), Dr. Walid Mansour (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Maria Bhatti (Australia), Dr. Naseem Al Rahahleh (Saudi Arabia), Prof. Dr. Humayon Dar (Saudi Arabia), Dr. Mughees Shaukat (Oman) and Prof. Dr. Ishaq Bhatti (Australia).–Staff Reporter