ISLAMABAD - Ahang Kada organized a Music Mela on Friday in connection with its 1st anniversary to entertain audience with a variety of classical, instrumental and cultural music under one roof.

According to the organizers, programme activities included reading session with music, Instrumental Sitar by Wajih Nizami, CEO of Rung School Of Music and Art, Tabla solo by Sajawal Khan, Rubab solo by Izhaar khan, Violin by Jahangir Sagar,Flute by Mureed Hussain,Zarsanga (a pashto famous Folk singer ) and Bands Percussion by Islamabad Drums Circle. Cultural dance performed by Attan,Jhoomer,Hunza Folk (Dhani). Amazing and unique cultural dance of Gilgit Baltistan served as a source of cultural diversity in Pakistan. Vocals Ghazals presented by Shahanshah Niaze (Son of Tufail Niazi), Zafar Iqrar (Pashto famous singer), Sahil Fayyaz (Zakhmak The Band) and Salman Khan (Ritual Beats).

Wajih Nizami is a musician, composer and writer who plays Sitar and has been described as the most known contemporary Pakistani Musician, a brilliant performer and acclaimed as one of the most outstanding Sitar players of the country, Wajih is a classical Sitarist who is carrying legacy from his family that belongs to Senia Gharana after the name of Mian Tan Sein Ji. Tajdar Zaidi is a renowned story teller, theatre actor and Founder of Qissa Khwaan will present the reading session.

He has contributed his major part in the revival of Urdu. He has been praised and applauded for his work on national and international forums. He has performed on different platforms and holds the honour of performing with Sania Saeed under the series of “Likkay Jo Khat Tujjay” all across Pakistan.

Zarsanga (The Queen of Pashtun Folklore) a popular Pashtun folk singer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also performed during the show. “Peace through music” is one of the core slogans of Ahangkada, keeping in view this much needed cause, we bring an enormously beautiful discussion as well as music session for enjoying our cultural, social and religious diversity under one roof, the organizers said. A coherent discussion and fruitful debate on different social issues was also a part of the event that is important for bringing sustainable peace in the society. The participants were from different professional backgrounds and splendid cultural dances, instrumental music and live performances took place at the event.