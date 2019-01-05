Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday said that it has obtained the details regarding owning assets beyond means by the Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

Reportedly, the NAB has also claimed to get his accounts and vehicles’ details.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft body has acquired authority from the accountability court to interrogate Shahbaz Sharif in the jail.

Currently, Shahbaz is under judicial remand by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after being arrested on October 5th in 2018 on corruption charges of Rs14 billion in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme case.