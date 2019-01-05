Share:

ISLAMABAD:- National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Friday took a serious notice of unscheduled loadshedding being carried out in different parts of the county since last a couple of days. In this regard, NEPRA sought detailed

report/reasons from National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) about unscheduled loadshedding, which had been started since last few days, due to which consumers were suffering badly, a press statement said. The authority also advised Ministry of Energy to direct the quarter concerned to take remedial

measures on the matter on emergency basis.