LAHORE - A newborn was found dead on the heap of garbage in an empty plot in the Manawan police precincts on early Friday. The body was moved to the morgue. Police sources said the baby, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was lying on the garbage in an empty plot located near a hospital building as they reached the spot. A passerby spotted the body and contacted the police by phone. The police are investigating the incident.

Gangsters arrested

Police have busted three dacoit gangs and arrested their 11 members and recovered stolen property worth Rs 1,200,000 from them, reported APP. SP CIA Ejaz Maqbool Bajwa constituted a special police team, which conducted raids and arrested the bandits with booty. Those arrested were identified as Imran Shah, Zeeshan, Bilal, Waseem, Qambar, Shahbaz, Mohsin, Muzzamal, Nasreen Akhtar, Imran and Bashir.